Real Sociedad's Barrenetxea reveals 'great satisfaction and pride' after making Goal's NxGn list of top U19 stars

The young winger has also opened up on his meteoric rise to prominence at Anoeta over the last couple of seasons

Real Sociedad starlet Ander Barrenetxea has expressed his delight after being included in Goal's NxGn list of the top 50 U19 players in the world, insisting the nod has given him "extra motivation" to succeed in the coming years.

The 18-year-old, who came 37th in Goal's 2020 rankings, has featured in 12 La Liga matches for Sociedad this season, scoring once.

The winger played a key role in Spain's European Under-19 Championship victory last summer, and has since built on that platform by challenging for a spot in Imanol Alguacil's starting XI at the Anoeta.

Barrenetxea netted his first goal as a professional during Sociedad's 3-1 home win over Real Madrid towards the end of the 2018-19 campaign, which whetted the appetite of supporters who are hoping he can help usher in a new generation at the club.

Sociedad have a number of talented young players on their books at the moment, including Barrenetxea, Ander Guevara and Aihen Munoz, all of whom rose through the academy ranks at the Zubieta training complex.

Barrenetxea is already being tipped for a bright future at the highest level, which is why Sociedad tied him down to a contract which is due to run until 2025, with a €60 million (£53m/$65m) buy-out clause included.

The teenager has now revealed the "great satisfaction" he felt after being acknowledged as one of the most exciting prospects of his generation, telling Goal: "It is a great satisfaction and pride that I have been considered one of the 50 best under-19s in the world.

"To see you on a list with so many great names for the future is an extra motivation."

Barrenetxea added on how he has adapted to life in the Sociedad first team: "Going from being with your lifelong companions to a locker room with people with children was a pretty radical change.

"You have to know how to wear it and be calm, without wanting to run too fast due to the high level that you play. You play less than you played in other categories, but you have to take that as another learning process."

The current season has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has caused 66,545 deaths to date.

All players across Spain are currently in quarantine, including Barrenetxea, who has been keeping fit at home via exercise videos which Sociedad have sent to all of their senior players.

The Spanish midfielder said of his ongoing spell in self-isolation: "Aware of the situation we are in, we are respecting the quarantine without leaving home.

"The club has provided us with material so that we can carry out all the exercises that the physical trainers send us daily in order to be able to maintain our shape, while enjoying life with the family and spending the hours in the best possible way. "