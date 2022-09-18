Real Sociedad vs Espanyol: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight Spanish clash takes place to round out the weekend - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga continues this weekend, as Real Sociedad welcome Espanyol to face them at Estadio Anoeta. Two wins and two defeats has been far from ideal for the hosts this term, but their season is not already done and dusted with six weeks gone.

Their visitors though could really do with picking up some larger point hauls soon, and fast, lest they run the risk of being sucked into an early campaign relegation battle.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Real Sociedad vs Espanyol date & kick-off time

Game: Real Sociedad vs Espanyol Date: September 18, 2022 Kick-off: 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET / 11:00pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Espanyol on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN+.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on Premier Sports 2.

Fans in India can catch the match on Sports18.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN+ fuboTV UK Premier Sports 2 Premier Player HD India Sports18 Voot Select

Real Sociedad squad & team news

A long-term injury for Umar Sadiq has seen the star vow to come back stronger than ever - but that still doesn't solve the problems Sociedad face in the injury room.

Mikel Oyarzabal too is not expected to be back in the frame for a return to action until next month at the earliest, after the international break.

Position Players Goalkeepers Remiro, Zubiaurre, Marrero Defenders Sola, Aritz, Aihen, Rico, Gorosabel, Pacheco, Le Normand, De Zarate Midfielders Zubimendi, Illarra, Zubeldia, Merino, Take, Guevara, Navarro, Silva, Turrientes, Brais Mendez, Olasagasti Forwards Barrene, Carlos Fdez, Oyarzabal, Cho, Sorloth, Martin, Karrikaburu, Sadiq

Espanyol squad and team news

Few changes are expected in the wake of defeat to Sevilla for Espanyol, though there could be a couple of swaps.

Ruben Sanchez and Nicolas Melamed might be in the frame to return to the fold for the visitors in their final game before the break.