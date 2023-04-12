Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Lineups and LIVE Updates

Can Carlo Ancelotti's men pile on Chelsea's misery?

Ancelotti's Real Madrid continue their title defence against Frank Lampard's Chelsea in the quarter-final stage of the UEFA Champions League. The two teams will face each other in the knockout stages of the Champions League for the third consecutive season, where the winner each time went on to win the trophy.

Real Madrid come into this having suffered their first home loss of the season in La Liga against Villarreal. This comes after Los Blancos successfully qualified for the Copa del Rey final after defeating Barcelona in their home ground. Madrid doesn't have the best record against Chelsea, winning just one of their last seven clashes against the Blues but have progressed each of the last three times they faced an English side in the knockouts. Real Madrid has also scored in each of their last 30 home knockout games.

Chelsea have had another managerial change this season bringing back Frank Lampard in the dugout. The London Blues come into this game having suffered yet another defeat in the Premier League at the hands of Wolves and are currently sat 11th in the table. Despite their poor league form, Chelsea has only lost one of their last nine knockout games away to Spanish opponents.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea confirmed lineups

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Modric, Kroos; Rodrygo, Vinicius; Benzema

Chelsea XI (3-5-2): Kepa; Silva, Fofana, Koulibaly; James, Kante, Kovacic, Enzo, Chilwell; Sterling, Felix

Real Madrid vs Chelsea LIVE updates

Real Madrid and Chelsea's upcoming fixtures

Ancelotti's men will travel away to Cadiz before the second leg of the quarter-finals. They will then face Celta Vigo, Girona and Almeria in their next three league fixtures before a big clash against Real Sociedad on May 3rd.

Chelsea will be up against Brighton in the Premier League next before their second leg matchup against the Spanish giants. They will then go into two London derbies against Brentford and Arsenal respectively in a bid to put their season back on track.