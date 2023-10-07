'He was born to play for Real Madrid' - Vinicius Junior looking forward to years of happiness with Jude Bellingham

Vinicius Junior backed Jude Bellingham to have a long Real Madrid career after the midfielder scored twice against Osasuna on Saturday.

Bellingham scored twice for Madrid

Leads La Liga goalscoring charts

Los Blancos top of the table after nine games

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham scored the opener for Los Blancos, before adding a second shortly after half-time. The midfielder has now scored 10 goals this season, topping La Liga's goalscoring charts.

WHAT THEY SAID: Vinicius backed Bellingham to have a lengthy Madrid career following Los Blancos' win, saying: "Bellingham was born to play for Real Madrid, that’s very clear. I hope we will play together for many years as we are all very happy to have him as team-mate."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo's goal contributions mark on Saturday. He has now provided 13 goal contributions in his first 10 contests. Ronaldo only managed 11.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham will report for international duty with England this week, and figures to be back in the Madrid squad when they take on Sevilla on October 21.