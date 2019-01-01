Real Madrid victorious over Mubarak Wakaso's Alaves

Los Blancos claimed all three points in the Basque country on Saturday

Real Madrid recorded their third La Liga win on the bounce, seeing off Mubarak Wakaso's Alaves 2-1 at the Mendizorroza.

Los Blancos had lost the corresponding fixture at this ground last season 1-0, and after a drab first half in this one, Sergio Ramos broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute.

Alaves would go on to equalise via Lucas Perez from the penalty spot 13 minutes later.

It was, however, not long before Zinedine Zidane's men would retake the lead thanks to Dani Carvajal.

Wakaso made his 13th La Liga appearance this season, playing 82 minutes, and was replaced by Manu Garcia.

The 29-year old Ghanaian has the most yellow cards in the Spanish top-flight this term, but avoided going into the book in this match.

He produced 46 touches on the ball, 26 accurate passes at 86.7%, which was the second-highest among his teammates.

Article continues below

The former Panathinaikos midfielder successfully won his two aerial duels and nine of 14 ground duels, and made one clearance and four tackles.

Alaves could drop from their current position of 13th on the log to 15th should results favour Valladolid and Real Betis who are just behind them.

The Babazorros make a trip to Granada next Saturday.