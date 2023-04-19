Real Madrid use unwritten Ballon d'Or rule to renew Karim Benzema's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have taken up an unwritten renewal option for Karim Benzema's contract at the club, extending his deal by one year.

Benzema to stay until end of 2024 season

Could be his last year for Madrid

Arrival of Brazilian Endrick could force him out

WHAT HAPPENED? Benzema will play at the Santiago Bernabeu for at least one more year, thanks to an unwritten clause that guaranteed an extension if he won the Ballon d'Or, according to AS. Benzema took home the award in October 2022 after leading Real Madrid to a La Liga and Champions League double.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The striker, who turns 36 in December, has reportedly accepted that next season will be his last at Madrid. Los Blancos will welcome Brazilian teenage phenom Endrick in 2024, who will be in the mix to become the club's No.9 upon his arrival.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Benzema has shown few signs of slowing down from last year's Ballon d'Or-winning campaign. Although he has been hampered by hamstring issues, the striker has still bagged 25 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions.

WHAT NEXT? Benzema still has a lot to offer this year. Although Barcelona appear to have wrapped up La Liga, Madrid have booked a spot in the Champions League semi-final, where they will likely enjoy a rematch with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.