Real Madrid sweating on Mendy injury ahead of Champions League semi-final clash with Chelsea

The Blancos have suffered another untimely fitness blow, with their French left-back picking up a calf complaint

Ferland Mendy has handed Real Madrid another injury headache, with the French left-back now doubtful for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash with Chelsea after picking up a calf complaint.

Zinedine Zidane has seen his star-studded squad ravaged by fitness setbacks in the 2020-21 campaign, with his defensive unit being hit particularly hard.

Mendy has now added to those concerns, with the 25-year-old expected to be sidelined for around 10 days with an untimely knock - offering him a race against time to make a home date with Chelsea on April 27.

What has been said?

Real have posted on their official website: "Following the tests carried out today on our player Ferland Mendy by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with an overload to the soleus muscle in his left leg.

"His recovery will be monitored."

Who else has been missing for Madrid?

Real booked a last-four showdown with Premier League heavyweights Chelsea after edging out another English opponent in the form of Liverpool.

Zidane's side secured a 3-1 aggregate success in that contest, with a notable scalp claimed by a team that was forced to field a makeshift back line.

Sergio Ramos finds himself back in the treatment room, while Raphael Varane has been ruled out after contracting Covid-19.

Dani Carvajal is another long-term injury victim, with Lucas Vazquez now out for the rest of the season after suffering knee ligament damage while providing cover at right-back.

Eder Militao, Nacho and Fede Valverde helped to secure a clean sheet at Anfield last time out, with Mendy the only established option in that unit.

How many games could Mendy miss?

The France international has now joined Ramos and Co on the sidelines, with some big games approaching for Real.

Zidane's side are in La Liga title contention, while also chasing down European glory, and are determined to end the season with a flourish.

Mendy will be missing for the start of that run, which starts with a short trip to Getafe on Sunday. They will be at Cadiz on Wednesday, before returning to home soil against Real Betis.

Chelsea are then due to pay a visit to Spain, with the two legs of that heavyweight clash sandwiching a domestic meeting with Osasuna.

