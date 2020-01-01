Real Madrid summer transfer targets: Upamecano, Camavinga & the players on Zidane's wish list

Zinedine Zidane has just led Los Blancos to a stirring Liga title triumph, but there are still one or two areas in which they need to strengthen

The enormous impact Covid-19 has had upon football's finances is best illustrated by Florentino Perez ruling out any major signings at Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

The Real Madrid president is renowned for his love of a world-record transfer, but even he is unwilling to splash the cash in the current economic climate.

"The situation is really bad," he told El Transistor just over a week ago. "It's hard to ask the players to take a pay cut to help deal with [the coronavirus crisis] and then make signings. That can wait.

"Madrid will sign the best again when the situation changes."

Of course, that is not to say that there will not be plenty of movement in and out of Madrid during the upcoming transfer window...

Real Madrid's likely summer transfer signings

There is not a lot wrong with Zinedine Zidane's squad right now, as underlined by their fully deserved Liga title triumph.

Indeed, it was Madrid's superior strength in depth which saw them surge clear of Barcelona during the physically demanding conclusion to the season caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sergio Ramos was a key performer during the run-in, but the captain is 34 now, so Madrid would consider signing a new centre-half during the off-season.

RB Leipzig's France Under-21 international Dayot Upamecano is of great interest, but a move is only likely if Nacho is sold this summer.

Ajax ace Donny van de Beek also remains under consideration given the midfield could do with rejuvenation - even accounting for Fede Valverde's emergence this season - but there is no chance of long-time target Paul Pogba arriving in the Spanish capital.

Madrid would simply not be willing to pay the many required to sign the France international, who could now extend his contract at Old Trafford anyway.

Madrid, however, do need to sign a defensive midfielder, given they presently have no cover for Casemiro.

Rennes' 17-year-old sensation Eduardo Camavinga would, therefore, be an ideal addition, but a deal will hinge upon the Ligue 1 outfit lowering their asking price.

At the start of the month, Rennes sporting director Florian Maurice said they would even reject a bid of €80 million (£72m/$89m) for Camavinga.

Elsewhere, a forward will only be signed if Luka Jovic or Lucas Vazquez leaves before the window closes. Zidane has coaxed an incredible campaign out of Karim Benzema, while the hope is that Eden Hazard is now over the injury problems that ruined his first season in La Liga.

Real remain convinced that Brazilian youngsters Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo are destined to do great things at the Bernabeu, while it should not be forgotten that Martin Odegaard and Takefusa Kubo are still on the champions' books.

Norway international Odegaard will spend another year at Real Sociedad, where he has excelled, while 'The Japanese Messi' Kubo is set for another loan move, after shining for relegated Mallorca in 2019-20.

Essentially, there is no pressing need to spend a fortune to strengthen an attack that boasts plenty of promising players already.

Real Madrid's likely summer transfer exits

Money has already been made from selling Achraf Hakimi this summer, who has joined Inter for €40m (£36m/$45m).

The versatile Morocco full-back had enjoyed a brilliant two-year stay at Borussia Dortmund but, according to his agent, Zinedine Zidane saw no need for Hakimi at Madrid.

Consequently, it is now likely that Alvaro Odriozola will return from Bayern Munich to provide cover for Dani Carvajal.

Marcelo, meanwhile, should remain to battle Ferland Mendy to be Real's first-choice left-back, given Sergio Reguilon is expected to extend his stay at Sevilla after a fine campaign at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

For a long time, it appeared as if Luka Modric was heading for the exit door, but he finished the season with a flourish and should stick around for another year before his contract expires in 2021.

Reinier Jesus, though, is on the verge of joining Bayer Leverkusen on loan for 2020-21, as Madrid look to secure the teenage Brazilian midfielder some regular game time in one of Europe's top leagues.

Brahim Diaz is in a similar stiatuion but he is likely to remain in Spain, with Getafe his most likely destination at the time of writing.

Madrid, though, will be hoping to find permanent homes elsewhere for Dani Ceballos, Mariano Diaz, James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale – all of whom have been deemed surplus to requirements by Zidane.

The coach has never seen eye to eye with Ceballos and, if cash-strapped Arsenal can find the money, the Spaniard will remain at the Emirates either permanently or via another loan deal.

Mariano could return to France, while Real should have little trouble attracting offers for James if they make the Colombia attacking midfielder available at a reasonable price.

Offloading Bale will be far more difficult, though, given the Wales star has made it clear that he is perfectly content to see out the final two years of his contract on the Madrid bench should no other club be willing to match his colossal wages.

How Real Madrid could line up after the transfer window

No matter what happens between now and the start of next season, do not expect Zidane to radically change his preferred starting line-up from this season.

The back five is virtually set in stone, with Mendy having now moved ahead of Marcelo in the pecking order.

Valverde is also now a better option in midfield than the ageing Modric, while Zidane seems to prefer the more clinical Rodrygo to the talented but inconsistent Vinicius – at least for now.

The point is that Zidane already has plenty of options in terms of team selection. All he is looking for now is to fill the few remaining holes in his squad.

So, the primary goal this summer will not be signing superstars, but quality reserves with great potential.

Additional reporting by Francisco Rico Lozano