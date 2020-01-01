Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez leaves door open for Premier League move

The Spanish winger has expressed his belief that the English top-flight would be the ideal fit for his "characteristics and personality"

Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez has left the door open for a future move to the Premier League, admitting that the prospect of playing in England is "very attractive" to him.

Vazquez rose through the academy ranks in Madrid before graduating to the senior squad in 2010, but was made to wait for his chance to shine at the highest level.

He returned to Santiago Bernabeu in 2015 following a year-long loan spell at Espanyol with a renewed sense of purpose, and soon became a key member of Zinedine Zidane's squad.

The 28-year-old helped the Blancos win three successive Champions League crowns and one La Liga title, providing high-quality support in the final third of the pitch for Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

Unfortunately, Vazquez has fallen down the squad pecking order in 2019-20, and it has been suggested that Madrid will cash in on the winger before he becomes a free agent next year.

Chelsea are reportedly showing an interest in the ex-Spain international, who has revealed that he is open to a future move to the Premier League if he is not given the chance to see out the remaining years of his career at the Bernabeu.

“The dream is to retire at Madrid but in football, you don’t know,” Vazquez told The Guardian.

“When I was little, I always watched the Premier League with my brother. It was, it is, very attractive: a nice football to play, one that could fit my characteristics and personality well.”

The Madrid star added on the steps he's taken to enhance his understanding of the English language ahead of a possible change of scenery: “I have a basis already and I watch series in English, read a bit, study grammar. I’ve been doing it for a year and a half."

Vazquez did, however, stress that his preference is to remain on Madrid's books if possible, despite the fact he has only featured in 14 La Liga matches this term.

He said: “Three Champions Leagues, a league title. Unbelievable. And I’d love to do it again.”

The Spaniard concluded by expressing his desire to see the season reach its natural conclusion, as long as the safety of players, staff and supporters can be guaranteed after the coronavirus-enforced break.

“Above all, you have to be responsible. If we can play, with the right safety measures, we’d all love to complete the season," said Vazquez.

"It would be good for people, for society: for two hours you’re not just thinking only about this [virus]. Football brings happiness.”