'Extraordinarily exciting' Real Madrid teen Melvin Ukpeigbe joins Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen have signed "exciting" Real Madrid prospect Melvin Ukpeigbe on a season-long loan deal.

Ukpeigbe joins Leverkusen on loan

Hailed as 'extraordinarily exciting'

Represented Spain U16 team

WHAT HAPPENED? The 16-year-old full-back will ply his trade in the Bundesliga under the tutelage of Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen. While the German side have signed the player on a one-year loan deal, they have the option to make the transfer permanent next year.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ukpeigbe joined Los Blancos' youth system in 2017 from Rayo Vallecano. He represented Spain at the Under 16 level where he earned four caps.

WHAT THEY SAID?: On signing the teenage sensation, Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes told the club's website: "Melvin Ukpeigbe is an extraordinarily exciting player who promises a lot for the future. We are happy to be able to accompany and support Melvin in his development."

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYER LEVERKUSEN? Xabi Alonso's side will be next seen in action in the Bundesliga on August 26 when they face Borussia Monchengladbach.