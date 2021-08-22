Real Madrid to face Manchester City in UEFA Women's Champions League round two

Lyon will face Levante while Wolfsburg play Bordeaux in the final round of fixtures before the group stage of the European competition

Real Madrid have been drawn at home to Manchester City in the most eye-catching tie for the second round of the UEFA Women's Champions League (UWCL).

The final round before the group stage, it sees 24 sides drawn against each other in 12 two-legged knock-out matches, the winners joining PSG, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and reigning champions Barcelona in the pools.

Several big guns from the European women's game join the competition at this stage, and the most notable match will see English and Spanish giants go head to head.

Who will face who?

As well as Madrid and Man City, among the big names in the draw were Lyon, whose five-year reign as champions was ended last season by Barca. The seven-time winners travel to Levante.

Two-time champions Wolfsburg are against Bordeaux, while 2007 winners Arsenal face Slavia Prague. The Gunners were initally drawn against Man City, but teams from the same nation cannot meet at this stage, so their opponents were re-drawn.

While Madrid have prestige to their name, in reality this is the first time their recently formed women's team will enter European competition, making former semi-finalists City the favourites to reach the group stage.

Among the other notable ties is Juventus - who will host the final at Allianz Stadium in Turin - take on Albanian champions Vllaznia.

Draw in full

Champions path

Sparta Praha (CZE) vs Koge (DEN)

Osijek (CRO) vs Breidablik (ISL)

Vllaznia (ALB) vs Juventus (ITA)

Twente (NED) vs SL Benfica (POR)

Apollon LFC (CYP) vs WFC Kharkiv (UKR)

Servette FC Chenois (SUI) vs Glasgow City (SCO)

Valerenga (NOR) vs Hacken (SWE)

League path

Levante (ESP) vs Lyon (FRA)

Arsenal (ENG) vs Slavia Praha (CZE)

Real Madrid (ESP) vs Manchester City (ENG)

Wolfsburg (GER) vs Bordeaux (FRA)

Rosengard (SWE) vs Hoffenheim (GER)

The first legs will take place on August 31 or September 1, with the return fixtures a week later. The draw for the group stages will then take palce on September 13, with those matches commencing on October 5 and 6.

