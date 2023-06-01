- Havertz discussed as potential signing
- Benzema subject of offer from Saudi Arabia
- Chelsea to sell multiple players this summer
WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid are discussing a potential move to sign Havertz as they brace for Benzema's decision over his future. The striker has been the subject of an offer from Saudi Arabia that would earn him a staggering €400 million (£344m/$427m).
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Havertz scored seven times last season but is seen as possessing a profile similar to Benzema and he is much younger, as he turns 24 this month. Chelsea need to sell players this summer as they look to trim a bloated squad - but the final decision may come down to new manager Mauricio Pochettino.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Real are said to be casting their net far and wide as they seek a successor to the Ballon d'Or winner, with Tottenham's Richarlison also considered, according to Spanish outlet Marca. Havertz has a contract until 2025 with the Blues, having arrived in 2020 from Bayer Leverkusen.
WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The appointment of Pochettino is likely to lead to a mass clear-out at Stamford Bridge, but it remains to be seen if Havertz is one of the players to leave.