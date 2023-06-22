Real Madrid new boy Jude Bellingham brings the Bernabeu to Birmingham as he makes special return to his home city with adidas to dish out free shirts to hundreds of youngsters

Jude Bellingham thrilled hundreds of Birmingham youngsters bearing free Real Madrid shirts in a surprise homecoming visit.

England international Bellingham endeared himself even more to Birmingham locals by gifting them free Madrid shirts bearing his name in a surprise homecoming appearance.

The 19-year-old completed a €103 million (£88m/$110m) move from Borussia Dortmund to the Spanish giants last week and although he is a footballing superstar, he has not forgotten his roots.

On Thursday, the midfielder, who grew up in Birmingham, and Adidas surprised hundreds of youngsters with ‘Store Twenty-Two’; a pop-up celebration of the teenager's love for the city.

Named after the shirt number that was retired when he left his hometown, and open for just 90 minutes, the store handed out the brand-new Real Madrid home kits for the 2023-24 season, the latest Adidas boots, the new Women’s World Cup ‘’Oceaunz’’ football, and other Adidas X Jude Bellingham merchandise.

Bellingham, who handed out free gifts at the checkout, said: “I may now play for Real Madrid, but Birmingham will forever be my home. I am forever thankful to my family and friends for their support throughout my journey so far, as well as to the people of Birmingham.

“Ever since I made my debut here, their support has pushed me on, and helped me to believe that anything is possible. Today I wanted to come back and show them what that means to me, and to make sure they can be a part of the exciting next chapter of my career.”