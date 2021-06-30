Real Madrid fixtures: La Liga 2021-22 dates & when do they play Barcelona?
Real Madrid begin their quest for La Liga glory in 2021-22 with an away game against Alaves on August 15.
Carlo Ancelotti was brought in to replace Zinedine Zidane during the off-season and the Italian coach will be keen to hit the ground running in his second spell in charge.
Levante await Madrid in their second game of the season, with Real Betis, Celta Vigo and Valencia to follow.
The Spanish football association (RFEF) confirmed the fixtures on June 30 and Goal has all the details.
When do Real Madrid play Barcelona?
Real Madrid's first Clasico of the season against Barcelona will be played on October 24, 2021 at Camp Nou.
The Catalan club will be welcomed to the capital on March 20, 2022 as they collide in the league for the second time in 2021-22.
When is the Madrid derby?
The first Madrid derby of the 2021-22 season between Real and Atletico will be hosted by Real on December 12, 2021.
Atletico host the second derby of the season on May 8, 2021 at the Wanda Metropolitano.
Real Madrid La Liga 2021-22 fixtures
You can see all of Real Madrid's fixtures in the table below. Note that the fixture dates are subject to change.
|Matchday
|Date
|Fixture
|1
|Aug 15
|Alaves vs Real Madrid
|2
|Aug 22
|Levante vs Real Madrid
|3
|Aug 29
|Real Betis vs Real Madrid
|4
|Sep 12
|Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo
|5
|Sep 19
|Valencia vs Real Madrid
|6
|Sep 22
|Real Madrid vs Mallorca
|7
|Sep 26
|Real Madrid vs Villarreal
|8
|Oct 3
|Espanyol vs Real Madrid
|9
|Oct 17
|Real Madrid vs Athletic Club
|10
|Oct 24
|Barcelona vs Real Madrid
|11
|Oct 27
|Real Madrid vs Osasuna
|12
|Oct 31
|Elche vs Real Madrid
|13
|Nov 7
|Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
|14
|Nov 21
|Granada vs Real Madrid
|15
|Nov 28
|Real Madrid vs Sevilla
|16
|Dec 5
|Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid
|17
|Dec 12
|Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid
|18
|Dec 19
|Real Madrid vs Cadiz
|19
|Jan 2
|Getafe vs Real Madrid
|20
|Jan 9
|Real Madrid vs Valencia
|21
|Jan 19
|Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
|22
|Jan 23
|Real Madrid vs Elche
|23
|Feb 6
|Real Madrid vs Granada
|24
|Feb 13
|Villarreal vs Real Madrid
|25
|Feb 20
|Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves
|26
|Feb 27
|Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid
|27
|Mar 6
|Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
|28
|Mar 13
|Mallorca vs Real Madrid
|29
|Mar 20
|Real Madrid vs Barcelona
|30
|Apr 3
|Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid
|31
|Apr 10
|Real Madrid vs Getafe
|32
|Apr 17
|Sevilla vs Real Madrid
|33
|Apr 20
|Osasuna vs Real Madrid
|34
|May 1
|Real Madrid vs Espanyol
|35
|May 8
|Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
|36
|May 11
|Real Madrid vs Levante
|37
|May 15
|Cadiz vs Real Madrid
|38
|May 22
|Real Madrid vs Real Betis