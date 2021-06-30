Real Madrid

Real Madrid fixtures: La Liga 2021-22 dates & when do they play Barcelona?

Carlo Ancelotti's side will have an October Clasico to look forward to, as well as a Madrid derby before Christmas

Real Madrid begin their quest for La Liga glory in 2021-22 with an away game against Alaves on August 15.

Carlo Ancelotti was brought in to replace Zinedine Zidane during the off-season and the Italian coach will be keen to hit the ground running in his second spell in charge.

Levante await Madrid in their second game of the season, with Real Betis, Celta Vigo and Valencia to follow.

The Spanish football association (RFEF) confirmed the fixtures on June 30 and Goal has all the details.

When do Real Madrid play Barcelona?

Real Madrid's first Clasico of the season against Barcelona will be played on October 24, 2021 at Camp Nou.

The Catalan club will be welcomed to the capital on March 20, 2022 as they collide in the league for the second time in 2021-22.

When is the Madrid derby?

The first Madrid derby of the 2021-22 season between Real and Atletico will be hosted by Real on December 12, 2021.

Atletico host the second derby of the season on May 8, 2021 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Real Madrid La Liga 2021-22 fixtures

You can see all of Real Madrid's fixtures in the table below. Note that the fixture dates are subject to change.

Matchday Date Fixture
1 Aug 15 Alaves vs Real Madrid
2 Aug 22 Levante vs Real Madrid
3 Aug 29 Real Betis vs Real Madrid
4 Sep 12 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo
5 Sep 19 Valencia vs Real Madrid
6 Sep 22 Real Madrid vs Mallorca
7 Sep 26 Real Madrid vs Villarreal
8 Oct 3 Espanyol vs Real Madrid
9 Oct 17 Real Madrid vs Athletic Club
10 Oct 24 Barcelona vs Real Madrid
11 Oct 27 Real Madrid vs Osasuna
12 Oct 31 Elche vs Real Madrid
13 Nov 7 Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
14 Nov 21 Granada vs Real Madrid
15 Nov 28 Real Madrid vs Sevilla
16 Dec 5 Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid
17 Dec 12 Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid
18 Dec 19 Real Madrid vs Cadiz
19 Jan 2 Getafe vs Real Madrid
20 Jan 9 Real Madrid vs Valencia
21 Jan 19 Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
22 Jan 23 Real Madrid vs Elche
23 Feb 6 Real Madrid vs Granada
24 Feb 13 Villarreal vs Real Madrid
25 Feb 20 Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves
26 Feb 27 Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid
27 Mar 6 Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
28 Mar 13 Mallorca vs Real Madrid
29 Mar 20 Real Madrid vs Barcelona
30 Apr 3 Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid
31 Apr 10 Real Madrid vs Getafe
32 Apr 17 Sevilla vs Real Madrid
33 Apr 20 Osasuna vs Real Madrid
34 May 1 Real Madrid vs Espanyol
35 May 8 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
36 May 11 Real Madrid vs Levante
37 May 15 Cadiz vs Real Madrid
38 May 22 Real Madrid vs Real Betis