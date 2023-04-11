Real Madrid star Federico Valverde called out for 'reprehensible action' by La Liga chief Javier Tebas over alleged assault

La Liga president Javier Tebas condemned Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde for his alleged assault on Villarreal's Alex Baena.

Valverde is alleged to have punched Baena in the face after being taunted by the Villarreal midfielder during the Yellow Submarine's 3-2 win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Baena is reported to have made an insulting comment about Valverde's unborn son when the teams met in January and again during Saturday's La Liga clash in the Spanish capital.

Tebas on Tuesday made it clear that he feels no amount of provocation would justify Valverde's alleged actions.

"The provocation is a mitigation, it is never the justification of the fact," said Tebas. "It will be anti-violence who has to impose the corresponding sanctions. It is a reprehensible action."

Villarreal confirmed after the match that Baena has reported an assault to the police and pledged their support to the 21-year-old midfielder.

Baena has since issued a statement in which he has confirmed he was attacked after the game. The midfielder has also revealed he has received death threats against his family following the incident.

Real Madrid have thus far pledged to support Valverde.