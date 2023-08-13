A disaster for Real Madrid! Eder Militao to undergo surgery after tearing ACL during La Liga opener against Athletic Club

Real Madrid's Brazilian center-back, Eder Militao, faces surgery after suffering an ACL injury in a league opener.

WHAT HAPPENED? During the La Liga opener against Athletic Club, Real Madrid's Eder Militao suffered a devastating blow as he tore his ACL while on the field. The club confirmed in an official statement that the defender will need surgery in the coming days.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This will be the second ACL injury for Los Blancos who had already lost goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to the same injury days before the start of the season. Both these players formed the core of Carlo Ancelotti's defensive setup last season.

WHAT NEXT FOR MILITAO? This injury will keep the Brazilian out for the majority of the season as such he will miss Madrid's next league game against Almeria on the 18th of August.