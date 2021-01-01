Real Madrid confirm Ramos injury, with Salah reunion in Champions League in doubt

The centre-back returned from international duty this week following a previous injury lay-off, only for the club to confirm he has a twisted muscle

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos looks set to miss the first leg of his side's Champions League quarter-final clash with Liverpool, denying the veteran defender a hotly anticipated reunion with Reds frontman Mohamed Salah.

The centre-back returned from international duty with Spain earlier this week following a previous injury lay-off, only for the club to confirm that he has suffered a twisted muscle in his left leg.

It means the 36-year-old looks almost certain to sit out next week's crunch clash for Zinedine Zidane's side at Santiago Bernabeu as Jurgen Klopp's Reds head to the Spanish capital with a semi-final spot at stake.

What has happened to Ramos?

The Blancos captain was a late substitue in Luis Enrique's side's win over Kosovo earlier this week, only entering the fray in the 86th minute after spending much of 2021 sidelined with a knee injury and then a calf problem.

But now he appears to have picked up yet another knock, with the club confirming that they are awaiting further results before determining how long he will be out for, though there are suggestions that it could be up to a month.

"After the tests carried out today on our captain Sergio Ramos by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he was diagnosed with a muscle injury in the internal twin of his left leg," Madrid revealed in an official statement. "[It is] pending evolution."

Ramos set to miss Liverpool encounter

The Spaniard will therefore almost certainly sit out both his side's first-leg encounter in the Spanish capital on Tuesday with the Reds and then the reverse fixture just over a week later at Anfield.

It hands further headaches to coach Zidane, who is already hoping that Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde do not miss the game, but also robs the match of one of its more fiery subplots.

Article continues below

In the 2018 Champions League Final in Kiev, in which Madrid and Liverpool squared off, Ramos was responsible for dislocating Reds striker Salah's shoulder with an arm-lock challenge, once which forced the Egypt international - arguably his side's most valuble threat - from the field after just 25 minutes.

A Gareth Bale brace ensured that Los Blancos went on to claim another European crown, with Ramos coming under fire for his conduct - though Salah would have the last laugh when he helped steer Liverpool to the title a year later against Tottenham, as Madrid slipped to a last-16 exit against Ajax.

More to come...