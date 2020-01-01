Real Madrid confirm Mariano Diaz has tested positive for Covid-19

Real Madrid have confirmed that Mariano Diaz has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating at home.

The Spanish club announced via a statement: "After the Covid-19 tests carried out individually on our first-team yesterday by the Real Madrid Medical Services, our player Mariano has given a positive result.

"The player is in perfect health and complying with the sanitary isolation protocol at home."

More teams

More follows.