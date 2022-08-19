Paying homage to the Santiago Bernabéu

Real Madrid looks forward to the future with a 2022-23 third kit inspired by elements from their famous stadium, the Santiago Bernabéu. As the home of the Los Blancos is revitalised under an ongoing renovation project, the third kit reflects the ambitious and modern direction the club is taking itself in.

adidas

A sleek and modernised black and neon yellow colourway represents the vision of what the new Bernabéu will look like on European match nights and the unmistakable lights of the stadium that light up the city of Madrid. It's certainly fitting for the current Champions League holders and La Liga champions. The most noticeable design feature, though, is the all-over wavy grey pattern, which pays tribute to the Bernabéu's vast steel roof cover.

adidas

In true Madrisimo style, an up-to-date take on the V-neck collar wraps up the look in a nod to Madrid's victories in Europe. The kit is constructed from 100% recycled materials as part of adidas's commitment to end plastic waste. Madrid will don their new third shirt on August 20, when they face Celta Vigo.

Real Madrid 2022-23 Third kit - how to buy

We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.

The Real Madrid 2022-23 third kit was launched on August 19 and will be available to buy from the adidas website from September 12.