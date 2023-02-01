Real Betis vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Barcelona will look to go eight points clear at the summit, at least temporarily, when they take on Real Betis in Wednesday's La Liga encounter in Seville.
The Blaugrana's solitary goal win against Girona and second-placed Real Madrid dropping points in the goalless draw against Real Sociedad allowed Xavi's men to open a five-point lead in the title race, while Betis are currently sixth on the table after a 1-0 win at Getafe over the weekend.
GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch it on TV and online, team news and more.
Real Betis vs Barcelona date & kick-off time
Game:
Real Betis vs Barcelona
Date:
February 1, 2023
Kick-off:
3pm ET, 8pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Feb 2)
Venue:
Benito Villamarin Stadium, Seville
How to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the game can be watched on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes (Spanish-language), fubo TV and DirecTV Stream.
Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLigaTV will showcase Real Betis vs Barcelona on TV in the UK.
In India, the Sports18 network has telecast rights, with streaming on JioCinema.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
ESPN Deportes
fuboTV, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream
UK
Viaplay Sports 1
Viaplay, LaLigaTV
India
Sports18 - 1 HD
JioCinema
Real Betis squad & team news
Juan Cruz is a long-term absentee from October due to a hamstring injury, while Nabil Fekir and Juanmi returned from muscle problems to start on the bench against Getafe.
Besides, January signing Abner will be looking to make his first home bout ahead of Juan Miranda at left-back, with William Carvalho and Guido Rodriguez in charge of midfield.
Real Betis possible XI: Silva; Sabaly, Pezzella, Felipe, Miranda; Rodriguez, Carvalho; Henrique, Fekir, Rodri; Iglesias
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Silva, Martin, Bravo
Defenders
Luiz Felipe, Gonzalez, Pezzella, Ruiz, Abner, Miranda, Ruibal, Sabaly, Montoya
Midfielders
Rodriguez, Carvalho, Akouokou, Guardado, Camarasa, Fekir, Canales, Juanmi, Rodri, Henrique, Joaquin
Forwards
Iglesias, Jose, Moron
Barcelona team news and squad
Ousmane Dembele's latest injury (thigh) that he sustained early in the Girona win will keep the Frenchman out of action for at least three weeks, while Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres are back from suspension.
The other changes from the cup game could see the likes of Pedri and Jordi Alba move back into the XI, though Sergio Roberto is likely to continue on the bench.
Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Alba; Gavi, De Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Torres
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ter Stegen, Pena
Defenders
Bellerin, Araujo, Christensen, Alonso, Alba, Kounde, Garcia, Balde
Midfielders
Busquets, Pedri, Kessie, Roberto, De Jong, Gavi
Forwards
Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Raphinha