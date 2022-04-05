Reaching World Cup semi-finals is realistic for Africa - Ex-Nigeria international Chukunyere

An African team can reach at least the semi-finals of the 2022 Fifa World Cup billed for Qatar, according to former Nigeria striker Ndubisi Chukunyere.

Ghana, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco and Cameroon will hoist Africa’s flag when the tournament gets underway in the Middle East country in November.

Reigning African champions, the Lions of Teranga have been placed in Group A alongside hosts Qatar, Netherlands and Ecuador, while the Carthage Eagles will lock horns with France, Denmark and the winners between an AFC or Conmebol side in Group D.

The Atlas Lions have been handed hard-hitting Group F opponents in Canada, Belgium and Croatia while the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations hosts will try Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland for size.

Elsewhere, the Black Stars must negotiate their way past Uruguay, South Korea and Portugal if they hope to reach the knockout phase.

Regardless, the former Kano Pillars and Hibernians star claims the continent will not be making up the numbers, that instead, they would inch closer to lifting the elusive diadem.

“I have a very strong feeling that all African teams will excel at the 2022 Fifa World Cup,” Chukunyere told GOAL.

“The recent international friendly between Cote d’Ivoire and France is a testament to that fact. Despite the Europeans playing all their star players, they laboured so hard before they could defeat the Africans.

“This is what we should expect from Africa’s representatives at the global football tournament. We will not be pushovers this time around because we appear mentally and tactically prepared.

“The continent’s best outing at the World Cup remains a quarter-final place, but this time around, we will be gunning for at least a place in the semi-final which is very realistic.”

Shina Oludare

Chukunyere explains why African teams have failed to get beyond the last eight since the commencement of the tournament in Uruguay 1930.

“Unlike in the past when we struggled to impress, this time around, we look prepared and with the quality of African players in top European Leagues, we will surely excel in Qatar,” he continued.

“Our biggest undoing in the past was lack of discipline and the fact that we were yet to align with the tactical aspect of the beautiful game.

“However, when you look at the trend now, teams from Africa are showing they can hold their own against the best teams in the world in terms of tactics.”

Cameroon (Italy 90), Senegal (South Korea/Japan 2002) and Ghana (South Africa 2010) are the African teams to have gone the farthest at the World Cup - reaching the quarter-finals in those editions.