'I don't feel like slowing down' - Rashford sounds warning after scoring twice in Man Utd's win over Leicester

Marcus Rashford says he has no intention of "slowing down" after recording his best ever goal tally in a single season for Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? Rashford struck twice as United beat Leicester 3-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday, taking his goal return to 24 in all competitions - his most in a single campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: The 25-year-old is confident the goals will keep coming, as he said after the game to Sky Sports: "It's still early in the season, we're fighting for a lot of different things and we have another big game in the week to hopefully go through to the next round of the Europa League and then a massive game for us [against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final]. I don't feel like slowing down and always want to improve."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford now has 14 goals in the Premier League and has found the net in each of his last five appearances for Erik ten Hag's team.

DID YOU KNOW? A total of 16 of Rashford's 24 goals have come in just 17 matches since his return to United after the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD? The England international and his team-mates will hope to maintain their good run when they take on Barcelona in the Europa League on Thursday.