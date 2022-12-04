'It would blow my head off!' - Rashford England XI snub leaves Ferdinand baffled as Southgate makes big World Cup call

Rio Ferdinand has been left shocked by the decision to leave in-form winger Marcus Rashford on the bench for England's World Cup clash with Senegal.

Rashford scored vs Iran

Added two more vs Wales

Still not enough to start in last 16

WHAT HAPPENED? After scoring three goals in three group-stage appearances at the World Cup, it looked as though the Manchester United man must have done enough to earn his spot in Gareth Southgate's team for the last 16. However, the England manager has opted to start the likes of Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden in attack against Senegal instead.

WHAT THEY SAID: While speaking on the live BBC Sport coverage of the match, former England defender Ferdinand said: "Imagine hitting red-hot form in a World Cup and then having to sit on the bench. It would blow my head off."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In particular, Rashford caught the eye with two fine goals in England's last group match, a 3-0 win over Wales. And with Raheem Sterling out of the team due to a 'family matter', the decision may be even harder to take.

IN TWO PHOTOS:





DID YOU KNOW? Only Kylian Mbappe (five) has more goals at the 2022 World Cup than Rashford. Of the seven players with three or more, the Manchester United man has the best goals-per-minute rate, scoring for England after every 36 mins of action.

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD? He may not be starting against Senegal, but with Sterling out, Rashford will likely be one of the first names off the bench if the Three Lions are seeking a goal.