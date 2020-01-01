'Rashford can be world class if he improves ugly side of his game' - Ferdinand urges 'unbelievable' Man Utd star to follow Rooney blueprint

A former Red Devil was full of praise for the striker after his performance against Paris Saint-Germain, but says he must develop as a 'poacher'

Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United's Marcus Rashford to follow Wayne Rooney's blueprint and improve the "ugly side" of his game in order to become "world class".

Rashford notched his fourth goal of the season to fire United to a 2-1 victory in their Champions League group-stage opener against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half, but PSG were gifted an equaliser when Anthony Martial headed into his own net early in the second period.

The Red Devils pushed hardest for the winner, though, and were eventually rewarded when Rashford fired an unstoppable shot past Keylor Navas to win all three points for the visitors three minutes from time.

The England international was also the match-winner on United's last visit to Parc des Princes, as he scored a decisive late penalty to seal a memorable last-16 comeback in the 2018-19 campaign.

He was, however, guilty of squandering several clear openings against PSG this time around, which might have helped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side wrap up the win far earlier.

Ferdinand says Rashford should follow the example of United's all-time record scorer as he bids to reach the next level, with Wayne Rooney's ability to score "scruffy goals" seen as one of the main reasons behind his success at Old Trafford.

The former Red Devils defender told BT Sport of the 22-year-old's potential: “I think this kid could definitely be world class if he keeps on improving.

"He needs to add a poacher’s element, a couple of scruffy goals a season.

“Wayne Rooney, when he signed for Manchester United, scored outrageous goals. He didn’t score the ugly goals but then he got that into his game.

“Marcus scores and creates fantastic goals as well. If he can get that ugly side... this kid can go on to be unbelievable.”

Rashford's next chance to impress will likely come when Chelsea arrive at Old Trafford for a crucial Premier League encounter on Saturday evening.

United are currently sitting two points behind the Blues in the table having played a game less, but Solskjaer is confident his team are starting to turn a corner.

"These boys can play. They enjoyed it. Attitude, work rate... you know the team spirit has been fantastic since they've come back from the international break so it's been brilliant," he said after the win at PSG.

"It's taken a bit of time to get going. But we've certainly got our form back."