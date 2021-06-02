Ranking like EPL - What is K League's 'Dynamic Point' and how it works?

Dynamic Point rankings are based on the 31 statistics converted into the points by standardised calculations applied

K League launched their newly introduced 'Dynamic Point' to rank players based on the scores of their performances, in April.

For every match, K League records 31 different categories of statistics. Different calculative formula applied per different positions. For example, if forward scores a goal, 1,600 points are given. However, if a defender scores a goal, 1,900 points will be given. Also, if defender completes a tackle, 75 points are given, but in case of forwards, it is 45 points.

The calculation system was developed with reference to Sky Sports' Power Ranking for European big leagues. The title 'Dynamic Point' was developed from K League's new brand identity, 'Dynamic Pitch', which was newly introduced this season.

According to K League officials, Korean fans are already familiar with such a concept, because they are paying close attention to Heung-min Son's weekly power ranking based on his performance in Tottenham Hotspur. Dynamic Point will provide a different entertainment in football, rather than just win and lose.

Dynamic Point is including K League fans’ involvement. It originally started from an anonymous fan created a personal Power Ranking and shared it on the online football community just for fun. K League officials contacted this fan directly and decided to create the official contents for K League.

For each match week, Dynamic Point is released on K League official channels, including social networks. For K League fans, it is fun to find out how the ranking changes for their favorite players. Recently, Dynamic Points has become a part of Match Day live broadcasting which has earned a optimistic response from fans.

The K League mentioned, "There was case in Korean Professional Baseball league, where an individual broadcasting channel established the player ranking system and secured a naming sponsorship, which has generated a significant commercial revenue. Once the Dynamic Point become more settled, our plan is to find a sponsor brand and to be able to share the benefits with players."