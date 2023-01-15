Rangers vs Aberdeen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Rangers against Aberdeen in the Scottish League Cup in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Rangers and Aberdeen are set to battle it out for a spot in the Scottish League Cup final in the second semi-final clash at Hampden Park on Sunday.

The hosts boast a nine-game unbeaten run since their exit in the Champions League as Michael Beale's men last put across two unanswered goals against Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership first phase last weekend.

Meanwhile, the visiting team were 2-0 winners St. Johnstone in the league as they moved fifth on the table. They lost 4-1 to Rangers in their last match against the Scottish powerhouse.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch on TV and online, team news and more.

Rangers vs Aberdeen date & kick-off time

Game: Rangers vs Aberdeen Date: January 15, 2023 Kick-off: 10am ET, 3pm GMT, 8:30pm IST Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow

How to watch Rangers vs Aberdeen on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on Paramount+.

Viaplay Sports 1 will showcase Rennes vs PSG on TV in the United Kingdon (UK), with live streaming available on Viaplay UK.

The game will neither be telecast or streamed in India.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Paramount+ UK Viaplay Sports 1 Viaplay UK India N/A N/A

Rangers team news & squad

In the treatment room, Ridvan Yilmaz (hamstring) and Tom Lawrence (knee) join the duo of Filip Helander (foot) and John Souttar (ankle) who were sidelined from ahead of the World Cup. Steven Davis will be out of the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

Making a bit of progress, comparatively, Ianis Hagi still needs more time to recover from a knee problem.

Rangers possible XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Lundstram, Kamara; Sakala, Tillman, Kent; Morelos

Position Players Goalkeepers McGregor, McCrorie, K. Wright, McLaughlin Defenders Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic, King, Devine Midfielders Lundstram, Jack, Matondo, Kamara, Sands, S. Wright, Ofoborh, McCann, Arfield, Lowry, Tillman Forwards Colak, Kent, Morelos, Roofe, Sakala Jnr

Aberdeen team news & squad

Long time absentee Callum Roberts is undergoing rehabilitation, while Christian Ramirez is close to a move away from the club and hence will be left out.

Other than that, Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has the liberty to pick his strongest XI for the semi-final clash.

Aberdeen possible XI: Roos; McCrorie, Stewart, Scales; Kennedy, Barron, Ramadani, Clarkson, Coulson; Lopes, Miovski