Rangers must make 'stories to tell in 30 years' in Europa League final, says Van Bronckhorst

Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants Rangers to make "stories" they can tell in the decades to come with a Europa League final win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

The Scottish outfit will go in hunt of a second continental honour half a century after their only previous success, the 1972 European Cup Winners' Cup.

Former player John Greig - who skippered the side to victory then - has been helping to prepare the team ahead of their crunch clash in Seville and now Van Bronckhorst has called on his team to deliver this week.

What has Van Bronckhorst said about Rangers?

"I think it's also very important for the players to hear those stories, of the influence and experience they had and what it meant to them," the manager said in reference to meeting with Greig.

"That's very important because this club is all about history. I also told my players that we have two big finals and the final in Seville will give them a chance to be in the history books of this club.

"Then, the stories they will tell in 10, 20 or 30 years will be the same stories that all the players from '72 will tell to mine."

What do Rangers get if they win the Europa League?

The Scottish side are not only gunning for history but also a windfall both on and off the pitch if they triumph in Spain.

They will pick up £3.6m ($4.53m) in winning money if they emerge with the crown, as well as a straight ticket to next year's Champions League.

Rangers are already in the mix for the top-tier competition, though Frankfurt are not, with their only hope of European football next term being a triumph over the Gers.

