Rangers' Aribo matches Iwobi's European competition mark against Eintracht Frankfurt

Joe Aribo has become the second Nigerian to score in the final of a major European competition.

The 25-year-old achieved this feat having found the net for Rangers in Wednesday’s Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

According to Opta, the only Nigerian to score in the final of a major European tournament was Alex Iwobi.

The former Arsenal star achieved the feat in 2019 when he scored as the Gunners bowed 4-1 to Chelsea in the Europa League final staged at the Olympic Stadium in Baku.

After a goalless first half inside Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Aribo gave Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men the lead three minutes before the hour mark.

With Djibril Sow heading the ball back towards his own goal, the Super Eagle breezed past the defender, held his composure under pressure, before slotting his left-footed strike past goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

Incidentally, that effort was the African’s first in the Europa League this season.

Five minutes later, Aribo was cautioned by referee Slavko Vincic for a foul on former France youth international of Malian descent Almamy Toure.

Nevertheless, the Gers’ lead lasted for just twelve minutes as Rafael Santos Borre restored parity for the Bundesliga outfit after he was teed up by Filip Kostic.

Kostic delivered a dangerous cross in from the left flank that drifted between Connor Goldson and Calvin Bassey while the Colombian forward rifled past goalkeeper Allan McGregor into the bottom-right corner.

With scores tied at 1-1 after extra time, kicks from the penalty spot were to separate both teams.

In the end, Eintracht Frankfurt triumphed 5-4 on penalties after Trapp saved Aaron Ramsey’s shot.

This is the first time in the competition’s history that consecutive UEFA Cup/Europa League finals will be decided on penalties with Villarreal beating Man Utd 11-10 on penalties last season.

After featuring for 101 minutes, Aribo was substituted for James Sands, while his compatriot Calvin Bassey played for 120 minutes.

Zambia international Fashion Sakala was introduced in the 74th minute for Scott Wright, whereas defender Leon Balogun was an unused substitute.

For Oliver Glasner’s men, Toure saw every minute of action, while Morocco’s Aymen Barkok was an unused substitute.