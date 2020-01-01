Ramos is a leader and would be good for Man City - Silva

The midfielder was asked to name the Madrid player he would take to Manchester if he had the choice, and he went for his Spain team-mate

David Silva says he would love to see Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos join him at Manchester City.

City and Madrid will meet on Wednesday for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Silva returning to face a club he almost joined earlier in his career.

City have struggled for consistency in defence this season, after the club made the decision not to sign a replacement former captain Vincent Kompany when he left for Anderlecht in the summer.

When asked which player he would pluck from Madrid’s ranks if given the choice, Silva replied: “I have many colleagues and colleagues from the national team, who I enjoyed lots of things with.

“In this case it would be Sergio. I’ve known him a long time, he’s a leader and would be good for us.”

City are searching for a maiden Champions League trophy, with added impetus given to their hunt by the looming two-year ban from UEFA.

However, Silva admits the title has always been one he and his City team-mates have dreamed of winning.

“It’s very important,” he added. “Not only this season, but all of the seasons before, I wanted to win it with my team-mates. We didn’t, so it will be important match.

“I believe the second leg at home is better for us because it’s with our people. We will need a good match and a good result.”

Silva joined City from Valencia in 2010 and has gone on to become one of the club’s all-time greats, making more than 400 appearances for the club.

With his contract coming to an end at the end of this season, he is widely expected to leave Manchester in the summer.

Inter Miami, David Beckham’s new MLS outfit, have been strongly linked with a move for him.

However, his career could have gone very differently. At the time City signed him a decade ago, Madrid were another club linked with a move – though he says he has no regrets about how tings worked out.

"My career has gone perfectly,” he said. “I cannot complain. I'm happy with the decision I made to go to City.”