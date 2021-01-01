'Let Ramos' career end at Real' - Hierro urges Madrid to work out new deal for captain

The Blancos legend wants to see the veteran defender see out his playing days at Santiago Bernabeu

Fernando Hierro has urged Real Madrid to work out a new deal for Sergio Ramos, who he believes deserves the chance to end his career in the Spanish capital.

Ramos' place in Madrid's history as long been assured, with the Spaniard having played a key role in one of the club's most successful periods, but he is now approaching the final few weeks of his contract.

Real have yet to reach an agreement with Ramos over an extension, and Hierro has urged his old club to step up negotiations so he remains at Santiago Bernabeu for years to come.

What's been said?

"I would like him to continue. For all that he is and what he represents. Let his sports career end here," the former Madrid defender told Goal of Ramos.

Hierro went on to express his belief that Ramos is the most important player in La Liga, before also backing him to shine for Spain at Euro 2020.

"As a Madrid player and as captain of the national team he contributes a lot," he added. "He has a leadership quality that is very necessary in any team.

"This is a very special year for him. He is a boy who transmits a lot and all good. He is exemplary, and he is going to be a very important player in the next European Championship."

Madrid's stance on Ramos

Madrid president Florentino Perez addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding Ramos' future last month, admitting that a final decision has yet to be made amid the financial uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

"I love Sergio Ramos, but we are in a very bad financial situation at Real Madrid. Nobody puts money into this club," he said. "Will he leave the club? I didn't say that. Many things can happen. We will think about it at the end of the season."

How has Ramos performed for Madrid in 2020-21?

Ramos has struggled with injuries throughout the current campaign and has been unable to make his usual contribution to the club's cause, featuring in just 20 games across all competitions.

The 34-year-old's spell on the sidelines was extended after a positive coronavirus test in April, but he is in line to return when Madrid face Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

