Ramon Azeez: Granada midfielder loaned to FC Cartagena

The Super Eagles star will represent the Spanish Segunda division side for the remaining part of the 2020-21 season

Nigeria international Ramon Azeez has been loaned to FC Cartagena from Spanish top-flight side Granada.

In the 2019-20 season, the Super Eagles midfielder featured in 25 La Liga games with two goals to his credit as the Nasrids finished in seventh position - which earned them qualification for the Europa League second qualifying round.

In this campaign, however, he seemed to have been frozen out of Diego Martinez’s squad, playing a meagre two Spanish top-flight games. Notwithstanding, the 28-year-old will continue the rest of the season with the Spanish second-tier outfit in a bid to get regular playing time.

“Granada Club de Futbol and FC Cartagena have reached an agreement for the transfer of midfielder Ramón Azeez until the end of the season,” the La Liga side announced on their website.

“The player, a member of the squad since January 2019 and who was part of the promotion to the First Division. The club wishes him luck in this new sports career.”

At the Estadio Cartagonova, the Super Eagles midfielder’s experience would prove crucial in helping the struggling Albinegros avoid demotion at the end of the season.

With 21 points from 23 outings so far, Luis Carrion's men occupy 21st position in the Smartbank log - one point above Alcorcon who sit at the base.

Barring any obstacles, Azeez could make his debut when Cartagena - who are without a win in their last seven games, host Real Oviedo in a league encounter on Saturday.

After representing Nigeria at U17 and U20 level, the pint-sized midfielder was handed his first professional contract by Almeria. He teamed up with Lugo as a free agent after six seasons at Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos.

In 2019, he was signed by Granada on a three-and-a-half-year deal. His biggest highlight came on September 2019 after heading home from close range following a cross from Antonio Puertas as his team stunned reigning champions Barcelona 2-0 at home.

On the international scene, he was part of Stephen Keshi’s squad to the 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil and he was handed a starter’s role in the three-time African champions’ 0-0 draw against Iran on June 16.