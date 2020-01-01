Rakitic keen to play with Ronaldo but declares Messi best of all time

The Croatian midfielder has savoured his time playing with the Argentine star but is open to the chance of playing with his rival

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic admits he would like to play with Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as doubts remain over his future at Camp Nou.

Rakitic was heavily linked to Serie A duo Juventus and Inter before the transfer window closed, while Premier League giants Manchester United were also reportedly interested.

It came as Rakitic was reportedly offered to Ligue 1's Paris Saint-Germain as part of a deal to prise Neymar back to Camp Nou at the start of the season.

More teams

Rakitic continues to be linked with Italian champions Juve and when asked if he would like to play alongside five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, the 31-year-old told Bleacher Report Football he's very much open to the prospect.

"Of course I would. He is also one of the greatest players in history," Rakitic replied. "You enjoy watching him play and he's doing well at Juventus."

Rakitic is currently team-mates with Barca captain and six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, who he declared is the greatest of all time.

"It's amazing to play with him - he's special. There have been great players in every era, but I'm sure he's been the best in the last 15 years," Rakitic said.

"In my opinion, I think he's the best of all time. Being with him for six years has been incredible."

Rakitic previously vented his frustration with how head coach Ernesto Valverde and his staff were treated upon their sacking in January, admitting he considered leaving Barcelona.

"It's a part of football," Rakitic said. "You have to understand that and be ready [to potentially leave] in January.

"You have to be happy, you have to think about your family, and if I play for Barcelona I am happy."

Article continues below

The Croatia star was also asked to weigh in on the future of Neymar and admitted he'd welcome the Brazilian back to Camp Nou with open arms.

"First of all I would like to have Neymar in my team for sure, he needs to decide what's best for him as he's my big friend," he said.

"I want to see him happy and for sure when he is happy he is one of the best players in the world."