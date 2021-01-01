Dortmund sporting director Zorc confirms Raiola meeting about Haaland amid Barcelona rumours

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has confirmed he met with agent Mino Raiola on Wednesday to discuss the future of Erling Haaland.

Transfer rumours have kicked into overdrive after a report from Spanish newspaper Sport, which revealed Raiola had travelled to Barcelona on Thursday to discuss a move for Haaland.

The report claims Haaland’s father, former Norway international Alf-Inge, went with Raiola to discuss the striker with an advisor to new Barca president Joan Laporta.

Zorc responded briefly to Sky Germany when asked about the rumours. "I spoke to Raiola yesterday,” he said. “We made our intention clear."

Zorc has long maintained Haaland will stay with Dortmund for at least another season. "We plan for the long term with Erling. [Rumours] do not have to be dealt with at all,” he said in November. "I can see him with us for a long time."

Last month, Zorc restated his desire to keep hold of Haaland to Welt am Sonntag: "I have never seen someone like him. We can search Europe-wide. If he ever left us to go somewhere, there would only be a handful of clubs, but we'll try to keep him as long as possible for sporting reasons."

Dortmund are well aware of the widespread interest in Haaland with Manchester City, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United among the clubs said to be in the race.

Haaland has scored 33 goals in 31 games for Dortmund this season, including 10 in six in the Champions League, form which has made him perhaps the most coveted player in world football.

Bayern Munich have made clear they have no intention of signing Haaland this summer, with CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insisting the Bavarians won’t recruit another striker while Robert Lewandowski is leading the line.

Man City have been reported to be favourites to sign Haaland. His father Alf-Inge played for the club from 2000 until 2003, and Erling has been pictured wearing a City shirt as a youngster.

