Rahman: Ghana and Chelsea defender seals loan deal to Reading

The 28-year-old heads back to Berkshire to join the Royals, who have won four of their first seven Championship games

Ghana defender Baba Rahman has completed a loan move from Chelsea to Reading for a second season.

The left-back, who signed for the Blues from Augsburg in the summer of 2015 and played 23 times during his debut season, returns to the Championship side for the remainder of 2022/23.

"We are delighted to announce that Baba Rahman has sealed a return to Reading Football Club for a second season-long loan spell in blue and white hoops," Reading announced.

"Almost exactly a year ago, Baba first arrived at Bearwood Park ahead of an impressive campaign spent as a Royal.

"The Ghanaian international registered a total of 29 starts at left-back during the 150th-anniversary campaign and made a crucial contribution in our fight for Championship survival last season."

Reading manager Paul Ince expressed excitement about having the Ghanaian for a further season.

"A natural left-back with experience at the very highest level has been a clear priority in our recruitment plans this summer," Ince said.

"While we have had to be patient, we are now excited to welcome Baba back to the club!

"Our fans know all about what he can bring to this squad and what we are trying to achieve this season and I'm really looking forward to working with him again this season!"

The club’s head of football operations, Mark Bowen, is pleased to have the Black Stars defender back in their ranks.

"Through his energetic, wholehearted, and powerful performances on the pitch and his infectious character off it," Bowen stated.

"Baba became something of a fans favourite here at Reading last season. Since the day his loan spell ended in the summer, we have been hoping to bring him back and I am very pleased we have been able to secure his services for the 2022-23 campaign."

Rahman made his Chelsea debut in September 2015 when the Stamford Bridge outfit defeated Maccabi Tel-Aviv 4-0 in the Champions League. His domestic bow followed a week later in a 4-1 victory at Walsall in the Capital One Cup.

The Ghanaian made his Premier League debut in October against Aston Villa as he went on to play a total of 23 games under Jose Mourinho and Guus Hiddink across the 2015/16 season.

He was then loaned to Bundesliga side Schalke and spent two-and-half seasons there. Further loan spells took him to Reims of France for the second half of the 2018-19 campaign. He was at Real Mallorca in 2019/20 and with PAOK of Greece the following season before he joined Reading.