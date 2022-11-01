'It's a completely different shape' - Sterling responds to new Chelsea wing-back role

Chelsea star Raheem Sterling said he is "more than happy" to play in his new wing-back role under Graham Potter.

Joined from Man City this summer

Signed as attacker for Thomas Tuchel

Has different role under Potter

WHAT HAPPENED? Sterling arrived at Chelsea in July for a fee of £47.5 and was expected to bring plenty of quality to the attack. However, under new management he has recently been asked to play in a more defensive role.

WHAT THEY SAID: "You've come to a new team, there is different things going to be asked of you, it's a completely different shape," Sterling told the Kelly and Wrighty Show. "I haven't played in back five for a while, but it's something the manager has asked me to do and something that I'm more than happy to do as well.

"We've got the ball, I'm high and wide but you've got to defend as well... But the more I'm next to the box, the better for myself. The more time I have to figure it out in this position, I'm more than happy to play it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It didn't go well for Sterling in his wing-back position on the weekend as Chelsea were thumped 4-1 by Brighton, and the Englishman has now failed to score in his last six league outings for the Blues. That has not dented his confidence, though, and he will look to turn around his fortunes soon.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR STERLING? The 27-year-old may well be asked to play in the same role again as the Blues host Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League, having already all but secured first-place qualification from Group E.