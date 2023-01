As we move deeper into this year's FA Cup, let's take a look back at the most prolific scorers in the history of the competition

While the amount of magic left in the FA Cup can be debated, there is no questioning the list of the competition's top scorers is made mostly of football legends.

To amass high career goal tallies in the FA Cup, a player must have longevity in addition to finishing ability. It also helps to play for clubs who often advance far into the tournament.

Test your knowledge below on the FA Cup's top all-time scorers: