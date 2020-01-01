QPR’s Osayi-Samuel makes Championship Team of the Week after heroic Cardiff City display

The Anglo-Nigerian has been recognised for his imperious performance against the Bluebirds at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Queens Park Rangers forward Bright Osayi-Samuel has been named in the Championship Team of the Week, following his sparkling performance against Cardiff City on New Year’s Day.

The 22-year-old scored twice as Mark Warburton’s men handed a heavy 6-1 defeat to the Bluebirds at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The victory ensured QPR ended a four-game winless run and saw them climb to 15th on the league table with 35 points from 26 games.

Following his five-star display, Osayi-Samuel has been named among the best XI players of the week in the English second tier.

The first Team of the Week for 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣! #EFL pic.twitter.com/aWYqCl4Ccm — EFL (@EFL) January 3, 2020

The Anglo-Nigeria has now scored four goals in 18 Championship appearances this season and will hope to maintain his form when QPR take on Swansea City in FA Cup tie on Sunday.