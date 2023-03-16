Qatari representatives meet Man Utd officials at Old Trafford to discuss takeover bid

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani's representative attended a meeting at Old Trafford on Thursday to discuss their bid to buy Manchester United.

Group attends Old Trafford talks

Delegation included Sheikh Jassim's closest adviser

INEOS will attend a similar meeting on Friday

WHAT HAPPENED? The delegation were photographed outside United's ground on Thursday ahead of a meeting to discuss their bid to buy the club from the Glazer family.

A source told GOAL that the group included Shahzad Shahbaz, president of the Nine Two Foundation which is overseeing the bid; Fady Bakhos, legal, corporate and investment advisor to Sheikh Jassim; Sam Powers as well as representatives from Bank of America.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sheikh Jassim is facing off against British petrochemicals firm INEOS, founded by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, in the battle to land the most successful club in English football. Ratcliffe and other INEOS representatives including Sir Dave Brailsford are expected to attend a similar meeting on Friday.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The meetings are taking place to allow the interested parties to take a look at United's financial situation and growth prospects as well as being an opportunity to talk over redeveloping Old Trafford, which has not undergone any major work since 2006, and the club's training ground.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Erik ten Hag's side face Real Betis in a Europa League last-16 second leg on Thursday before hosting Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.