Al Rayyan stadium to welcome 20,000 fans for Amir Cup final

The fans will be required to adhere to strict social distancing rules

The Al Rayyan stadium in Qatar is set to welcome approximately 20,000 fans under strict health and safety protocols for the Amir Cup final on December 18.

The fans will be required to adhere to strict social distancing rules, including wearing a face mask, showing their Ehteraz app (risk detector app for the use of citizens and residents living in Qatar) on arrival and sitting only in a designated seat.

The Al Rayyan venue is set to become the fourth FIFA World Cup stadium to open in Qatar after Khalifa International, Al Janoub and Education City. The inauguration will take place on 18 December (on Qatar National Day) exactly two years before the country hosts the FIFA World Cup final. The match will kick-off at 7 PM local time.

Any fan who attends the match must return either a positive COVID-19 antibodies test or a negative COVID-19 test to be allowed access into the stadium.

Priority access to tickets was granted to fans of both Al Sadd and Al Arabi – the two clubs who will contest the final. In addition, frontline healthcare workers who helped Qatar battle the COVID-19 pandemic have also been given priority access to purchase tickets.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, Khalid Al Kuwari, Director of Marketing and Communications, Qatar Football Association, said, “We are looking forward to a great atmosphere at Al Rayyan Venue on 18 December. Our priority is to ensure everyone’s safety, in line with the measures implemented by the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management. We have adopted a new ticketing process, which includes testing everyone for COVID-19 before they are allowed to enter the stadium. A good number of people have already claimed their tickets and we are looking forward to a great occasion on Qatar National Day.”

Earlier this year, it was announced the Al Rayyan stadium would host seven matches during Qatar 2022 up to and including the Round-of-16 stage.