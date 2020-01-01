'Respect and admiration, Leo' - Puyol and Suarez pay tribute to Messi after he asks to leave Barcelona on free transfer

Onlookers all over the world responded to Tuesday's shocking news that the Argentine wants to leave Camp Nou

The footballing world has been stunned by news that Lionel Messi has decided to leave Barcelona, with former team-mate Carles Puyol and current Blaugrana star Luis Suarez among those to respond on social media.

Sources have confirmed to Goal that the 33-year-old star has asked the club to allow him to activate a clause in his contract that will allow him to leave on a free transfer this summer.

Messi's deal is currently set to expire at the end of next season but, with Tuesday's news, it appears that he has no interest in continuing on with the club.

The Argentine has been linked with a departure for several weeks, with reports indicating that Messi has been unhappy with Barcelona's direction in recent years.

Messi's potential departure became an even bigger talking point following an 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, with head coach Quique Setien and sporting director Eric Abidal already being dismissed following the defeat.

Setien has been replaced by former Barca defender Ronald Koeman, who has stated that he fully intends on having Messi in his team. However, on Tuesday, Messi alerted the club that he sees his future elsewhere.