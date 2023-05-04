Pundit who slammed USMNT's Weston McKennie 'may be out of his own depth' - Eric Wynalda defends American star against criticism

Former USMNT star Eric Wynalda defended Leeds' Weston McKennie from criticism after a series of disappointing performances.

McKennie loaned to Leeds in January

Club battling relegation

Pundit claimed McKennie is "out of his depth"

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Leeds defender Jon Newsome claimed McKennie looked "out of his depth" and said that the "game passes him by". However, he has now been defended by Wynalda, the ex-USMNT star who won 106 caps for his country.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the Action Network, Wynalda said: “Jon Newsome was also probably on the list of pundits that believe that Kevin De Bruyne wasn’t good enough for the EPL or Haaland wouldn’t score as many goals in the EPL because the Bundesliga isn’t a difficult league.

“Weston McKennie played in the Bundesliga and the Serie A for Juventus. Newsome may be out of his own depth.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McKennie has made 15 appearances for Leeds since moving from Juventus but Leeds have only won three of those games. With just four games of the season remaining, the club sit 17th, level on points with 18th-placed Nottingham Forest, and have appointed Sam Allardyce as the manager to try and save them.

WHAT NEXT? Leeds face Manchester City, Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham as they attempt to secure their Premier League status for next season.

