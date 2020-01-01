Pulisic withdrawn from Chelsea starting XI after suffering injury in warm-up

The 22-year-old was replaced by Timo Werner for the encounter against Burnley at Turf Moor

Christian Pulisic was withdrawn from the Chelsea starting XI to face Burnley after he sustained an injury in the pre-match warm-up.

Timo Werner has taken the 22-year-old winger's place in the team.

The United States international missed Chelsea's first three Premier League games of the season due to a hamstring injury, but was included in the first 11 for the draws against Southampton, Sevilla and Manchester United.

He was brought on in the second half of the Blues' 4-0 win at Russian side Krasnodar in the Champions League in midweek and netted the final goal of the game in stoppage time.

The former Borussia Dortmund star was set to line up on the left wing in support of striker Tammy Abraham in Saturday's Premier League encounter at Turf Moor, but picked up a knock and had to be replaced.

New line up with Pulisic out injured and Werner coming in. No rest for the Germany international. #CFC #BURCHE pic.twitter.com/E2s7vuoBKX — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) October 31, 2020

Speaking ahead of Pulisic's injury, Frank Lampard admitted that the busy fixture schedule has made life tough for his team and said he would have preferred Saturday's game to be moved to Sunday to allow his players to recover from the trip back from Russia.

"It's given us some difficulties," he said. "The game has stayed as a Saturday 3pm kick-off when maybe it could have been pushed back to tomorrow, given we arrived back at 5am on Thursday morning.

"So there are problems but we have a squad and you can see that with the starting line-up. There are fresh legs in there from the team the other day so we just have to come here and try to be at our best."

Chelsea have nine points from their first six Premier League games of the season and sit 11th in the table, while Burnley are in the relegation zone with one point ahead of Saturday's match.

After the clash with Burnley, Lampard's side will return to Champions League action when they face Ligue 1 side Rennes at Stamford Bridge on November 4.