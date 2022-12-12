Pulisic billed as ‘perfect’ transfer target for Arsenal as Petit sees USMNT star as ideal cover for injured Jesus

Christian Pulisic would be a “perfect” addition for Arsenal with Gabriel Jesus ruled out through injury, claims former Gunners star Emmanuel Petit.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mikel Arteta is expected to dip into the January transfer market for attacking reinforcements after seeing his Brazilian No.9 undergo knee surgery. Various targets have been mooted for the Premier League heavyweights, but Petit believes the best option would be to lure the unsettled United States international across London from Chelsea.

WHAT THEY SAID: Petit has told Football Betting: “You could see with Pulisic like he was playing with revenge at the World Cup. He was so good for the USA and he deserves to play regularly at another club. I think he's the exact kind of player that Arsenal need. Now that Gabriel Jesus is out I think he'd be a great option. Just like Hakim Ziyech, you can see his head is not with Chelsea right now and seeing them both miserable - they don't deserve it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Petit, who savoured Premier League and FA Cup successes during his time at Arsenal, added on the need to get bodies on board over the winter: “They need reinforcements in the transfer market. There was talk about Goncalo Ramos and although he scored a hat-trick against Switzerland, I think it's too early. He didn't have any impact against Morocco. No headers, no runs, no hold up. [Wilfried] Zaha from Palace, [Allan] Saint-Maximin from Newcastle or Pulisic from Chelsea would be my three they should target. Pulisic will fit perfectly with what Arteta wants, he loves playing one-touch football with good movement and he lives in London so it will be an easy switch."

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal – who will be sat top of the Premier League table at Christmas for the first time since 2007 – will be back in competitive action against West Ham on December 26.