Pulisic in battle with Man Utd trio for Premier League award as Liverpool dominate nominations

Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford will all challenge the Blues star for the prize, while on-loan Dean Henderson is also nominated

Chelsea's US international Christian Pulisic will face stiff competition to be named the Premier League Young Player of the Season after being nominated alongside three Manchester United stars for the award.

The shortlist for the top-flight's annual prize-giving was announced on Friday, with the Player of the Season, Young Player of the Season and Manager of the Season awards for 2019-20 all up for grabs following the completion of the season, delayed by almost three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool dominate the nominations across the categories after winning their first league title in three decades.

More teams

Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year Jordan Henderson, along with team-mates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane, are up for the league's Player of the Season prize.

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne, Golden Boot winner Jamie Vardy, Southampton striker Danny Ings and Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope are the other nominees.

Alexander-Arnold is also up for the inaugural Young Player of the Season, as are Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish and Chelsea duo Pulisic and Mason Mount.

Pulisic scored nine goals in 25 games in his debut Premier League season after completing a move from Borussia Dortmund last summer, helping the Blues secure Champions League football.

There are four Manchester United players on the shortlist: Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Dean Henderson, who is on loan at Sheffield United.

United's forward trio were vital in a late-season surge into the top four, with all three breaking double figures in the league and Rashford and Martial finishing on 17 goals each. Henderson, meanwhile, proved a solid last line of defence for Sheffield United, convincing no few observers that he and not David de Gea should be lining up between the posts at Old Trafford next season.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp leads the nominees for the Manager of the Season prize, with Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers and Sheffield United's Chris Wilder also selected.

Article continues below

Frank Lampard, who took Chelsea to a fourth-place finish and lost the FA Cup final to Arsenal, is the other nominee.

Each award will be decided through a combination of fan votes and input from a panel of experts.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was named the Player of the Season in 2018-19, while Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has won the manager's accolade for the past two campaigns.