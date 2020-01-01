Pulisic ‘back in contention’ for Chelsea but Lampard admits ‘question mark’ over starting berth for USMNT star

The Blues boss is pleased to have the American in his plans for the derby date with Tottenham, but he remains short on match fitness

Christian Pulisic is “back in contention” at Chelsea, Frank Lampard has confirmed, but there remains a “question mark” over the United States international when it comes to starting.

The 22-year-old forward has not figured for the Blues since October 28 in the Champions League clash with Krasnodar. Fitness struggles, which have carried over from last season, have restricted to Pulisic to just five appearances across all competitions and 175 minutes of Premier League football.

He has, however, shaken off his latest hamstring problem and is ready to return to Lampard’s plans.

It could be that he figures in the derby date with Tottenham on Sunday, with Lampard telling reporters: “Christian Pulisic is back into contention, Kai Havertz had some minutes the other day [against Rennes] so now it's more just checking on his potential for full match fitness, but we're in pretty good shape.”

Pressed further on Pulisic, who emerged as a key man for Chelsea during his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge in 2019-20, Lampard admits that the American may have to make do with a place on the bench.

He added: “He is fit, but ready to start is a question mark, because it's hard to gauge match fitness during coronavirus. In the training times as they are, it's very hard to recreate match play because the rest of the players are playing every three days and we didn't have any academy players to mix bubbles.

“For every player, not just Christian Pulisic, coming back to fitness it is more difficult at the moment to get them ready to start games. We’ll see.”

While Pulisic remains on the fringes of the fold for now, Thiago Silva has taken on a prominent role for Chelsea. The 36-year-old Brazilian has overcome a shaky start to his spell with the Blues to become a talismanic presence at the heart of their back four.

It is already being suggested that a 12-month extension option will be triggered in his contract, seeing him through to the summer of 2022, with Lampard admitting that talks are planned.

He said: “I've seen the reports and there's an option in his contract that we can look at as the season goes on. Obviously the way he's playing at the minute, we're really happy, and that's the end of it really, I'm surprised it's come out that way.”