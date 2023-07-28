PSG willing to sell Marquinhos after captain angered club with Kylian Mbappe comments

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly willing to sell Marquinhos after his comments regarding Kylian Mbappe's situation angered club chiefs.

Marquinhos wants Mbappe to stay

PSG aiming to sell striker

Club could also offload Brazilian

WHAT HAPPENED? The French striker has made it clear that he will not sign a contract extension at the Parc des Princes, while the club are adamant he will not walk away on a free transfer in 2024. The impasse has led the striker to be banished from the first team and the Ligue 1 champions have even excluded Mbappe from their pre-season tour squad.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amid the chaos, Marquinhos, in a press conference shared his views on the ongoing issue where he said that he wants to continue playing with Mbappe. The comments have not gone down well with the PSG higher-ups. According to Sports Zone, the club is now willing to put the defender up for sale as his comments have been deemed unsupportive of the club, given the current circumstances.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The club internally criticised Marquinhos for his lack of leadership during the Champions League capitulation against Real Madrid in the 2021-22 season at the Santiago Bernabeu, which saw the Parisians throw away a two-goal lead. The club also believe that the defender has not been able to realise his full potential since the departure of Thomas Tuchel in December 2020 and want fresh blood to replace the 29-year-old.

WHAT NEXT? Marquinhos has been with PSG since 2013 and, if he is sold this summer, it will see the end of a 10-year career at the Parc des Princes where he has won several domestic trophies including eight Ligue 1 championships.