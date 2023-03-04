PSG vs Nantes: Lineups and LIVE updates

Can PSG continue their winning run or will Nantes prove to be a banana peel?

PSG face-off against Nantes in a bid to continue their winning streak in Ligue 1 and claim their 20th win of the season.

Paris Saint-Germain come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Marseille following that thrilling 4-3 win against LOSC Lille. PSG currently at the top of the table with 60 points from 25 games having scored 62 times in those games. While their record against Nantes is good, they have lost two of their last 4 games against them.

Nantes arrive here having lost three of their last five fixtures in Ligue 1, they lost the previous league game 1-0 to Rennes. Nantes are 13th in the table with 28 points from 25 games, scoring at the rate of 1 goal per game. They are currently seven points above the drop zone but will be hoping to keep that distance.

PSG vs Nantes confirmed lineups

PSG XI (4-1-2-1-2): Donnnarumma; Mukiele, Ramos, Marquinhos, Mendes; Pereira; Vitinha, Fabian; Zaire-Emery; Messi, Mbappe

Nantes XI (5-4-1): Lafont; Centonze, Girotto, Pallois, Castelleto, Hadjam; Mollet, Moutoussamy, Sissoko, Blas; Ganago

PSG vs Nantes LIVE updates

PSG's upcoming fixtures

Galtier's side will be facing Bayern Munich in a bid to overturn the deficit from the first leg in the UEFA Champions League. They will then face Brest in the next league fixture and then face Rennes and Lyon in two tricky games in their next two league ties.