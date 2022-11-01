Juventus vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

How to watch and stream Juventus against PSG on TV and online in the United Kingdom, United States & India

Paris Saint-Germain will be welcomed by Juventus at the Allianz Stadium for a Champions League encounter on Wednesday. PSG can finish as group leaders if they win the match in Turin.

They head into the contest on the back of a thrilling 4-3 win over Troyes in Ligue 1, with their famed attacking trident of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all getting on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, Juventus have already been eliminated from the competition but if they want to continue their journey in Europe then they must fight for a positive result. Maccabi Haifa can leapfrog them to third place if they better their result and qualify for the Europa League at Juve's expense.

Game: Juventus vs PSG Date: November 2/3, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 1:30am IST (Nov 3) Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on the TUDN network and will be available to be live-streamed on Paramount+.

In the UK, BT Sport 6 is showing the game between PSG and Juventus on TV, with a live stream available through the BT Sport app.

Fans in India can catch PSG vs Juventus on the Sony Sports Network.

Country TV channel Live stream US TUDN USA, Univision NOW fuboTV, Paramount+, TUDN app, TUDN.com UK BT Sport 6 BT Sport website/app India Sony Ten 1 SD/ HD Sony Liv

Juventus' treatment room is overloaded as they have several players on the nursing table. Paul Pogba has suffered a fresh setback and his World Cup participation is in jeopardy.

Dusan Vlahovic has an adductor injury and Weston McKennie has a muscular problem. Teenager Matias Soule also picked up a knock against Leece which makes his participation doubtful.

Elsewhere, Marley Ake, Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria, Gleison Bremer, Mattia De Sciglio, Federico Chiesa, Samuel Iling-Junior and Kaio Jorge have also been ruled out due to various injuries. Danilo is suspended after seeing three yellow cards.

However, Juve will be boosted by the return of Manuel Locatelli, who should slot in at the centre of the park along with Adrien Rabiot.

Juventus predicted XI: Szczesny; Bonucci, Gatti, Sandro; Cuadrado, Rabiot, Locatelli, Miretti, Kostic; Kean, Milik

Position Players Goalkeepers Szcesny, Pinsoglio, Perin Defenders Sandro, Gatti, Bonucci, Rugani, Cambiaso Midfielders Cuadrado, Rovella, Kostic, Miretti, Rabiot, Fagioli. Forwards Milik, Kean, Jorge, Malvano.

Christophe Galtier has no major injury concerns ahead of his team's last Champions League group stage outing. However, they will miss Neymar, who is suspended after picking up three yellow cards in five matches.

Carlos Soler is likely to replace the Brazilian as he is in a good vein of form after scoring twice in his last two outings.

Paris Saint-Germain predicted XI: Donnarumma; Marquinhos, Ramos, Kimpembe; Hakimi, Soler, Verratti, Ruiz, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe