PSG vs Auxerre: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 with a win against Auxerre on Sunday. The defending champions have a five-point advantage over second-placed Lens and are unbeaten in the league this season.

Auxerre are struggling at 15th in the standings with only one win in their last 10 matches. They have a massive challenge ahead of them this weekend if they are to take points off in-form PSG and cause a massive upset.

PSG vs Auxerre date & kick-off time

Game: PSG vs Auxerre Date: November 13, 2022 Kick-off: 12:00pm GMT / 7.00am ET / 5:30pm IST Venue: Parc des Princes Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

Where to watch PSG vs Auxerre on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

The game will be on BT Sport 4 in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18, with steaming available on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 4 BT Sport app/website U.S. beIN SPORTS fuboTV India Sports 18 SD/HD Voot Select

PSG squad and team news

Lionel Messi missed the last game due to an injury and although he has recovered from the knock, it remains to be seen if Christopher Galtier will risk the Argentine against Auxerre with the World Cup kicking off the following week.

Presnel Kimpembe also returned to training and could feature but Keylor Navas and Fabian Ruiz are doubtful due to knocks.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos; Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar

Position Players Goalkeepers Rico, Navas, Donnarumma Defenders Hakimi, Ramos, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Bernat, Diallo, Mendes, Mukiele Midfielders Verratti, Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, R. Sanches Forwards Mbappe, Neymar, Sarabia, Messi, Ekitike

Auxerre team news and squad

M'Baye Niang is set to return from his suspension following his second sending off in the league this season.

Auxerre have Kays Ruiz-Atil, Theo Pellenard, Youssouf M'Changama and Brayann Pereira on the injury list and they are unavailable for selection against PSG.

Auxerre predicted XI: Costil; Raveloson, Bain, Jubal, Jeanvier, Mensah; Sinayoko, Sakhi, Toure, Perrin; Niang