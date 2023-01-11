PSG vs Angers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream PSG against Angers on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 with a win against Angers on Wednesday. The defending champions have a four-point advantage over second-placed Lens and have only been beaten once this season.

Angers are struggling at the bottom of the the standings with only two wins from 17 matches so far. They are on a disastrous run of nine back-to-back defeats and will be hoping for a miracle against the French champions.

Which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

PSG vs Angers date & kick-off time

Game: PSG vs Angers Date: January 11, 2023 Kick-off: 8:00pm GMT / 3.00pm ET / 1:30am IST (Jan 12) Venue: Parc des Princes

Where to watch PSG vs Angers on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV. New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

The game will be on BT Sport 2 in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18, with steaming available on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport app/website U.S. beIN SPORTS fuboTV India Sports 18 SD/HD Jio TV

PSG squad and team news

Lionel Messi is set to return to the starting lineup after his World Cup triumph in Qatar. Neymar is also back from his suspension but Achraf Hakimi has picked up one due to accumulation of yellow cards. Kylian Mbappe will not feature either.

Presnel Kimpembe, Renato Sanches and Nuno Mendes remain sidelined due to injuries.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat; Vitinha, Verratti, Ruiz; Messi; Ekitike, Neymar

Position Players Goalkeepers Rico, Navas, Donnarumma Defenders Hakimi, Ramos, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Bernat, Diallo, Mendes, Mukiele Midfielders Verratti, Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, R. Sanches Forwards Mbappe, Neymar, Sarabia, Messi, Ekitike

Angers team news and squad

Azzedine Ounahi is linked with several clubs for a move away in January and all eyes will be on him if he starts against PSG.

Several other players including Ilyes Chetti, Farid El Melali, Yan Valery, Jean-Mattéo Bahoya, Ibrahim Amadou and Halid Sabanovic have been reported to have missed training sessions leading up to the game and remain doubtful.

Angers predicted XI: Bernardoni; Bamba, Hountondji, Blazic, Doumbia; Mendy, Bentaleb; El Melali, Hunou, Thioub; Sima